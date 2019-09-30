Two arrested for moral policing in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Two youngsters were arrested on charges of moral policing on Sunday. According to the police, Mohd Sohail (21) and Mohd Rahmat Ahmed (25), both residents of Yakutpura, allegedly waylaid a girl who was moving around with a youngster.

“Sohail and Rahmath stopped the person, beat him up with bricks and left injured. Later they warned him against moving around with girls belonging to other communities and forcefully took away the girl on their motorcycle before dropping her at MGBS,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force).

Following a complaint by the girl at the Abids Road police station, the Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) identified the suspects and nabbed them on Sunday. The police also recovered a mobile phone of the victim which was snatched away by them.