Two arrested for possession of weapons, narcotic substances in Palghar

Palghar: Two persons have been arrested for possession of narcotic substances and weapons worth Rs 13 crore here, police said. At least, three AK-47 rifles and some country-made arms and ammunition along with cash and drugs including ephedrine, mephedrone, heroin, morphine and DMT (N-Dimethyltripthamine) in various quantities were seized by the police.

Gaurav Singh, SP Palghar said, “Three AK-47s, 4 countryside pistols, 63 rounds, and narcotic substances have been recovered. The total value of the items is estimated to be around Rs 13 crore.”

According to preliminary information, Palghar Crime Branch received a tip-off that some unknown people were trying to supply banned weapons and drugs on September 29 to the areas which deal in the sale of weapons and drugs.

Manor Police Station in-charge informed about the incident to its higher officials following which both Crime Branch and Manor Police Station teams jointly cordoned off the spot and arrested the two accused. Further investigation in the matter is underway.