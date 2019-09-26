Two arrested for selling E–cigarettes in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Two businessmen from Charminar were arrested by the Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team for allegedly selling E–cigarettes which were recently banned. The sleuths seized 250 e-cigarette machines from them.

Acting on a tip off, the police caught Mohd Soheib (32) and Mohd Maaz (21) who have shops at Shehran market in the old city and seized e-cigarette machines, flavours and other material, said DCP (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao.

The accused persons were handed over to Mirchowk police station for further investigation.

