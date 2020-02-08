Two arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: The Moghalpura police on Friday arrested two men, one for allegedly threatening and raping a woman, and the other for sexually harassing her.

The arrested persons were identified as Shiva (28) and Basawa Raju (30), both construction labourers. The 23-year-old married woman along with the suspects work at various construction sites in the city.

According to the police, on Tuesday afternoon Shiva picked up the victim from her house on the pretext of work but instead took her on his motorcycle to Basawa Raju’s house where he committed the offence.

“By threatening, he sexually exploited her in Basawa Raju’s house. He threatened to kill her husband and children if she rejected his advances,” police said. On Wednesday, Basawa Raju went to the victim’s house and pressurised her for sexual favours, which she denied.

“He then threatened to reveal about the rape incident to her husband and relatives. When the victim raised an alarm, neighbours rushed to her house and caught Basawa Raju,” police said.

Based on a complaint from the victim, the Moghalpura police booked a case and subsequently arrested them. They were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .