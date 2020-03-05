Two arrested for stealing Rs 32L from bizman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested by the police on Thursday in connection with a theft case reported at the GPO four days ago. The police recovered Rs 32.1 lakh cash and seized mobile phones from them. The suspects Abdul Majeed (31) and Shaheen Begum (30) were friends and allegedly planned to steal cash from the scooter of a businessman.

Majeed, who works at the company of the businessman, prepared a duplicate key of the lock of the scooter and handed it over to Shaheen Begum.

“On March 2, Majeed along with his employer came to Troop Bazaar and collected cash from traders and kept it in the dickey of the scooter. Majeed then alerted Shaheen, who went to the scooter, opened the dickey with the duplicate key and stole Rs 32.10 lakh cash before fleeing the spot. The businessman had gone to a pan shop after keeping the cash in the scooter,” said DCP (Central) P Viswa Prasad, adding that Shaheen later handed over the cash to Majeed.

On a complaint, the Abid Road police registered a case and tracked down Shaheen Begum. Based on her confession, the police caught Majeed. “Majeed paid Rs 1 lakh to Shaheen and kept the rest,” the DCP said. Both the arrested persons were produced before court and remanded.

