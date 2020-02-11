Two arrested for theft in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Hyderabad: A driver along with his friend was arrested by the Golconda police on Tuesday on charges of stealing cash from the house of his employer six days ago. The police recovered Rs 75,000 and US$ 300 from them.

The suspects were identified as Shaik Ahmed alias Pashu (18), a centering worker and Syed Ahmed (28), a car driver, both residents of Hakeempet in Tolichowki.

According to the police, Syed Ahmed worked as a car driver at the house of a doctor in Balreddy Nagar in Golconda. Pashu, a friend of Ahmed approached the latter as he needed money for some personal work. Ahmed in turn planned to commit a theft in his employer’s house, police said.

“On February 5, when the residents were absent, Ahmed guided Pashu to the house and stood a little away as Pashu went inside and stole the cash from the cupboard,” said T Raju, Sub-Inspector, Golconda.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case and during investigation, caught Ahmed who admitted to the theft along with Pashu, police said. The two were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

