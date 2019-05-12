Two arrested; gutkha seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: The Nacharam Police on Sunday caught two persons, who were allegedly transporting gutkha in a car and seized the property from them.

According to the police, the suspects — Pankaj Chaurasai (30) of Uppal, Bipin Nag (18) of Uppal and Raghuveer Chaurasia, who is absconding, bought the banned contraband from a man named Suresh of Boduppal. The trio stored the contraband in a godown at Nacharam and were trying to supply it to kirana stores.

On information, the police raided the place and caught Pankaj and Bipin. The police seized property and registered a case. Efforts are on to nab Raghuveer.