Two arrested in Hyderabad for job fraud

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Two persons who allegedly duped several people on the pretext of providing jobs were arrested by the Hyderabad Detective Department police on Thursday.

Aman Gautham, 22, of Bihar and Kunal Kumar, 20, of Delhi had contacted a resident of Moosarambagh in Malakpet after getting his contact number through a job portal. They offered him a job in Air India and collected Rs 99,500 through Google Pay and later got some amount transferred to bank accounts as well, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty. The police arrested them and seized seven laptops, 10 mobile phones, several debit cards, passbooks and cheque books from them.