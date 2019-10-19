Two arrested in Sangareddy, pistol, two magazines, five bullets seized

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Police have nabbed two seasoned criminals and seized a pistol, two magazines and five bullets from them while they found moving suspiciously on Friday late evening.The duo was caught during a regular check-up on by-pass road.

According to Sangareddy town Police, the accused Singireddy Narotham Reddy (36), a native of Narsingapur village of Veenavanka Mandal in Karimnagar district and Nerpati Kumara Swamy (30), a native of Isipet village of Mogullapally Mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district.

The accused have confessed that they have bought the weapon from one Golu Singh, a native of Bihar, by spending Rs 45,000 to indulge in extortions and other criminal activities. The duo hired a Swift Dzire Car to indulge in extortions in and around Hyderabad. Narotham Reddy was having nine cases against him under various Police stations. He was also arrested in the past for possessing two weapons illegally. Kumara Swamy had a murder case in

Veenvanka Police station and a conspiracy case in another police station. DSP, Sangareddy, P Sridhar Reddy has said the accused has been remanded by a court.

