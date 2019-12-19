Two associated with Heera Gold arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons associated with the Heera Group of companies were arrested by the Hyderabad Detective Department on Thursday.

According to the police, Bushra Begum, in-charge of Universal Islamic Research Centre, and Siraj-Ur-Rahman, founder of UIRC collected huge deposits by luring people to invest in Heera Gold, Heera Foodex and Heera Retail and Islamic Public School.

“They assured huge profits to depositors but failed to give any returns. Two cases were registered against them for cheating,” said Avinash Mohanthy, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department. After the arrest, the duo was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

