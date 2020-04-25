Two attacked for transporting beef in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:21 pm

Hyderabad: The Ghatkesar police have registered a case against a group of 10 persons who allegedly waylaid and abused two persons from the city who were bringing beef from Bhongir.

According to the police, Abdul Aleem, along with his cousin Yakub, both residents of Begumpet were coming to the city from Bhongir along and had some beef with them when they were stopped by a group of persons at Edulabad village in Ghatkesar.

“The 10 persons, who are yet to be identified, abused them and snatched the beef from them. The police later intervened and rescued them,” said the Ghatkesar police, who have booked a case under Sections 188, 341 and 504 r/w 145 of the Indian Penal Code.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .