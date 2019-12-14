Two auto drivers held for rape of teenager in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:22 am

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old girl was raped allegedly by an autorickshaw driver under the pretext of taking her to her grandmother’s house, police said.

The incident happened five days ago but came to light on Friday after the family of the victim approached the police.

In a complaint, they stated the victim and her 10-year-old sister lost their way while going to their grandmother’s house from their home at Hashamabad in Chandrayangutta on the night of December 8.

Anwar, the elder brother of the suspect, Feroz, who is also an autorickshaw driver, spotted them on the road and took them to his house at Vattepally three kilometers away from Hashamabad.

However the mother of Anwar scolded him for bringing the girls to their house and asked her younger son Feroz to drop the girls back home.

Feroz instead took them to a lodge at Nampally where he raped the teenager while her younger sibling was asleep. He dropped them near Falaknuma railway station on December 9 and fled, police said.

The teenager managed to call a relative who took them to her family.

On Friday a police complaint was filed following which a case was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The two suspects were caught on Friday night by a special team. Earlier, when the girls did not reach their grandmother’s house, the family had filed a missing complaint on December 8, police said.

