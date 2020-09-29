Two Bangladeshis get seven-year RI for terror links

According to the NIA, both the convicts, Sahadat Hussain alias Babu (26) and Umar Farooque alias Mahi alias Ali were natives of Bangladesh.

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: Two terrorists of Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) outfit, who allegedly took shelter in Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai in the guise of labourers, were sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment by the special court for NIA cases on Tuesday.

According to the NIA, both Sahadat Hussain alias Babu (26) and Umar Farooque alias Mahi alias Ali were natives of Bangladesh. The case was initially registered by STF Kolkata on November 21, 2017 and arrested five members of ABT, which is a proscribed terrorist organisation in Bangladesh, in Kolkata. Four of the arrested ABT members were Bangladeshi nationals and another is an Indian national.

The NIA, which took over the case on March 1, 2018, found that Bangladeshi members of ABT entered India in 2016 in pursuance of the conspiracy to commit terrorist acts. The accused travelled and stayed at Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai in the guise of laborers, according to an NIA press release.

The trial against the remaining three suspects is on.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .