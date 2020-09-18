Two Bellampalli CoE students secure seats in IHMs

While Raj Kumar scored 170 marks, Naresh scored 160 marks out of the total 230 marks

Mancherial: Two students from the College of Excellence, Bellampalli, have secured admissions in the Institute of Hotel Management, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati. The results of the entrance test held for admissions into these institutions were declared on Thursday.

College Principal Saidulu said Durgam Raj Kumar and Jadi Naresh had secured admissions in the institute. While Raj Kumar scored 170 marks, Naresh scored 160 marks out of the total 230 marks. They were selected for the second phase and achieved national level 14,053rd and 14,611th ranks respectively. They achieved seats in the two premier hotel management institutions, he added.

Adilabad district’s Regional Coordinating Officer of Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Tulsidas and Saidulu congratulated the students for shining in the entrance test and for securing an opportunity to pursue 3- year long graduation in hotel management. Assistant RCO K Umamaheshwar Rao and vice-principal V Pramod Kumar also congratulated the students.

The principal further said that the Higher Education Cell, created recently at the CoE, was playing a vital role in helping students to crack seats in premiere engineering and many other professional courses. Students are being guided and coached for excelling in entrance tests. A slew of programmes are being conducted to prepare them for appearing in the examinations.

