Two Bihar natives held for child labour in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: The Balapur Police on Thursday arrested two Bihar natives on charges of employing children to work in bangle manufacturing units. The police had rescued 13 children from these units on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were Mohammed Muzammil and Mohd Abdul Muthalab alias Sanny, both bangle traders from Gaya in Bihar. According to the police, the duo were running small bangle manufacturing units in Arafath Colony and Bawazeer Colony by taking rooms on rent. They exploited 13 children by employing them on these units after bringing them from Bihar by luring their parents with money.

“They brought them to the city and engaged them in these bangle manufacturing units. They were forced to work from 6 am to 11 pm without a break. They were detained in the houses and not allowed to go out,” police said, adding that the food given to them was also stale.

Muzammil had procured six children while Muthalab brought seven from Bihar. Police said they were arrested from Arafath Colony in Balapur after which they were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .