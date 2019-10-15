Two bike lifters held, 20 bikes recovered in Sangareddy

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Sangareddy: Sangareddy town police have nabbed two habitual bike lifters and recovered 20 motorcycles from the duo.

The accused were identified as Goundla Ramulu (26) and Boini Mallikarjun (28), both residents of Andole.

Producing the accused before the media here on Tuesday, DSP, P Sridhar Reddy said the accused had lifted 17 bikes under Sangareddy town Police station limits and one bike each under Sangareddy Rural and Kukatpally

Police station limits respectively during the past few days. Police also seized Mallikarjun’s bike, which the duo used for lifting the bikes. He has further said that they have produced the accused before the court, which remanded them.

