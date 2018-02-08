Two bike lifters held, four bikes seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: The South Zone Task Force nabbed two motorbike thieves and recovered four bikes worth Rs 2.5 lakh here on Wednesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Shaik Afroz, 21, a private employee from Ghansi Bazar and Salam Bin Abdulla Basloom, 19, a cloth seller from Qazipura crossroads. They were first arrested in 2014 by the Pahadishareef police for stealing a bike.

“They kept quiet until that case was disposed. Last year, they resumed bike thefts using duplicate keys. They sold the stolen bikes only to their friends,” police said.

The duo along with the seized bikes was handed over to the Hussaini Alam police for further investigation.