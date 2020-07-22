Two bikers mowed down in seperate incidents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: A poultry shop-owner died in a road accident at Amberpet on Wednesday morning. P Rahul Reddy (30), a resident of Malkajgiri, who runs a poultry shop at Amberpet, was going on his motorcycle from Moosarambagh towards Amberpet.

“When he reached the Moosarambagh Bridge, an RTC bus hit the bike. He fell off his vehicle and died on the spot,” the Amberpet police police, who have booked a case against the driver of the bus, said.

In a separate incident, a mutton shop owner Mohd Mahmood (59) died when a DCM truck hit his motorcycle at Santoshnagar on Tuesday night. Mahmood was running a mutton shop at Santoshnagar and after closing the shop, was going to his home at Shaheennagar.

“While crossing the Santoshnagar road, the DCM truck hit his bike, killing him on the spot,” Santoshnagar police said.

