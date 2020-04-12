Two booked by Rachakonda police for spitting on roads

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were booked by the Rachakonda police for spitting on the road in the city.

In the first case, the police booked a driver for spitting on the road at Champapet. The man Asgher Ahmed, 40, of Yakutpura was going in a vehicle when he reportedly spitted on the road at Champapet police check post. A constable who noticed it immediately caught him and took him to the police station. A case was registered by the police.

In the second case, a private employee, Mohd Ahmed, 25, of Santoshnagar was caught by the police for spitting on the road at P&T colony. He was going on a motorcycle and was spotted spitting on the road by a police homeguard at Saroornagar P&T Colony. The police booked a case against him and took up investigation.

It may be recalled the police had booked a case milk van driver at Saroornagar on Saturday. So far three persons were booked by the Saroornagar police only.

The case was booked for disobeying the orders promulgated by the State Government vide GO MS 45 in view of Covid 19 and the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .