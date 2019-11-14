Two booked for growing ganja as inter-crop in 15 acres in Nirmal

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Nirmal: In a joint operation, Nirmal Police and sleuths of Prohibition and Excise Department led by Superintendent of Police C Sashadhar Raju on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly cultivating cannabis as an inter crop in 10 to 15 acres of land on the outskirts of Rajeshwar Thanda in Saranagpur mandal. A total of of 10 kg of ganja was seized, and it was estimated to be valued nearly Rs 2 lakh, said the police.

Disclosing the details of crackdown, SP Shashidhar Raju said the duo identified as Nanak Singh and Rathan Singh belonged to Rajeshwar Thanda. Following a tip-off, the cops and officials of Excise and Prohibition department carried out raids on the agriculture field in which the two were secretly cultivating the ganja along with red gram and cotton crops.

The Superintendent said that somewhere between 1,000 and 1,500 plants of the cannabis were burnt by the cops. He stated that special focus was laid on curning both farming of Ganja and peddling the same in the district. A case was booked against Nanak Singh and Rathan Singh and investigations were taken up.

Raju further said that the duo converted the leaves of the cannabis trees into powder by drying the leaves on the premises of the field only, said the SP who supervised the operation by visiting the field. The officer commended police personnel for unearthing the illegal activity. He cautioned that stern action would be initiated against those who indulge in growing and peddling of the contraband substance and prohibited gutka.

