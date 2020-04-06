Two booked for violating home quarantine in Sangareddy

By | Published: 12:39 am

Sangareddy: The Sangareddy Rural Police registered cases against two persons on charge of violating the home quarantine guidelines on Sunday.

According to Sub-inspector of Police K Srikanth, they advised two persons from Angadipet village to stay at home for 14 days. As they were found moving freely violating the guidelines when the police visited the village on Sunday.

While they were talking to these two persons, another villager Habeeb, who came defending his fellow villagers, abused the police personnel. The police also registered a case against Habeeb.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .