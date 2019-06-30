Two booked, gutkha worth Rs 6 lakh seized in Adilabad

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Adilabad: Two persons were booked for allegedly trading and storing prohibited gutkha packets at Dwarakanagar here Saturday night. The value of the seized gutkha was assessed to be Rs 6 lakh.

Adilabad I-town Inspector V Suresh and Sub-Inspector Jadav Gunavanth Rao said the accused were identified as Akram Ali, a trader and owner of an ice cream factory, and, Chintalapalli Lingareddy, a resident of the town. Both are absconding.

The police officials said they had seized 130 bags containing banned gutkha and other packets were found at residence of Lingareddy on Saturday night, following a tip. Akram stored the packets in a rented house belonging to Lingareddy. Both trading and storing of banned gutkha products is crimes. Cases would be registered against those found violating norms, Inspector Suresh cautioned.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter