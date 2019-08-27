Two booked for manhandling doctor in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Hyderabad: A case was booked against two persons, including a woman, for allegedly attacking a junior doctor at Niloufer Hospital on Monday night.

According to police, the incident took place around Monday midnight in one of the wards of the hospital when a junior doctor Pratyusha removed a bag kept on a bed by one Nasreen, 27, whose 11-year-old sister was admitted at the hospital.

“The doctor removed the bag kept on the bed to accommodate a patient when Nasreen objected to it. An argument ensued between them following which both of them pushed each other. Adil, Nasreen’s brother, too reportedly manhandled the doctor,” said Station House Officer (Nampally) Khaleel Pasha.

The Nampally police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Telangana Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Services Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008.

Meanwhile, Niloufer Hospital administration has terminated the services of Agile Security Force Pvt Ltd, the agency in-charge of providing security services within the hospital premises. The decision to terminate the services of the agency was taken following complaint lodged by hospital junior doctor over lack of proper security facilities at nights in hospital wards.

Director of Medical Education (DME), Telangana, Dr K Ramesh Reddy also visited Niloufer Hospital to interact with the Superintendent and upset junior doctors. The DME directed hospital authorities to strengthen the security cover so that such incidents do not occur again.