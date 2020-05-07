Two Border Security Force personnel die of Coronavirus

By | Published: 3:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Border Security Force (BSF) has declared that two of its personnel succumbed to the coronavirus, while 41 fresh positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

A BSF spokesman said on Thursday that a critically ill patient died after contracting the infection of Covid-19 while visiting a super speciality clinic for his treatment. Other border man died on Monday last in Safdarjung hospital, where he was admitted on Sunday last. He was shifted from normal word to the ICU on Monday and after his death, prior to post mortem, Covid-19 test was done and the result came positive late on Wednesday night, the spokeman said.

Meanwhile, 41 fresh cases were reported in last 24 hours and most of these BSF personnel were aiding the civil police in internal security duties during this critical phase of Covid pandemic. With the tracing of primary, secondary and tertiary contacts of earlier detected cases, testing of all such listed, mostly asymptomatic contacts, was undertaken on priority after immediately putting them in quarantine.

While all instructions and protocols issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) were strictly followed, it is pertinent to mention that BSF establishments have set up well-equipped quarantine/isolation centres as per the prescribed norms to prevent the contagion. The composite hospitals of BSF are dedicated COVID

Health Centres (DCHC) and are diligently handling cases of BSF personnel, the spokesman added.

The Director-General of BSF and all ranks mourn the untimely demise of the corona warriors of BSF. BSF fraternity conveys condolences and stands firm with the bereaved, the spokesman said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .