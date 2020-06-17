Two boys drown in irrigation tank in Yadadri-Bhongir district

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Two boys drowned in an irrigation tank in Melukunta at Gundala in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Pandula Naga Chaithanya (12) and Dongari Kartheek (10), natives of Gundala. They were students of fifth class in a local school. Chaithanya and Kartheek were friends.

According to the police, the two boys went to an agricultural field located near the irrigation tank, where Kartheek’s father Narsiah was grazing the cattle, to spend some time. When Narsaiah went to the bund of the irrigation tank for some work, the two boys suddenly jumped into the irrigation tank for a swim and drowned. They did not know how to swim. Narsaiah rushed to the spot where the two boys had jumped into the water and made a vain effort to save them.

On getting information, Gundala police rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies from the irrigation tank with the help of locals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .