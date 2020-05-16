Two boys drown in stream in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Mancherial: In a tragic incident, two boys including a teenager drowned in stream, attempting to swim in it along with their friends at Madavelli village in Kannepalli mandal on Saturday. The bodies were brought out. Kannepalli Sub-Inspector K Prashant Reddy said the deceased were Kunche Ramcharan (11), a Class V student of Achulapur village in Tandur mandal, and Radandi Sampath (15), a dropout of Madavelli.

Ramcharan and Sampath met watery grave at a deepest spot of the stream as they were not acquainted with swimming in the afternoon. They and three other boys tried to swim in it for fun. Soon after noticing that the two were struggling in the waters, the three boys alerted their elders who immediately rushed to the spot for rescuing the kids, but in vain.

Ramcharan was at his grandparents’ home for spending summer holidays. Sandeep was helping his father in agriculture activities. Based complaint from Satyanarayanaa, father of Sampath, a case of suspicious death was registered. Investigation got underway. Post-mortem of the bodies was held at Bellampalli government hospital.

