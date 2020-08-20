Two brothers washed away in stream in Mulugu district

By | Published: 1:18 pm

Mulugu: Two youngsters were reportedly washed away in the flood waters of the Medi vaagu near Mulugu on Thursday. They were identified as Alem Shivaji and his brother Kaviraju of Bandarupally village of Mulugu mandal. It is said that they were said to be crossing the stream on a motorcycle that was flowing over the Hyderabad-Bhopalpatnam National Highway 163 at Mulugu and were washed away due to the strong current of the water.

The police have pressed a rescue team to rescue them. Local MLA Seethakka, who also visited the spot, is overseeing the operation.

Meanwhile, the low-level bridge built across Vatte vaagu between Chinnabionapally and Shapally villages in Eturnagaram mandal has caved in due to heavy rains. On the other hand, the bridge constructed across Jampanna vaagu at Dodla village in 2015 has also sunk due to heavy floods in the stream for the last one-week.

