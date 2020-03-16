Two burglars arrested, gold worth Rs 2.63 Lakh recovered in Adilabad

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Adilabad: Two burglars were arrested and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.63 lakh were recovered from their possession here on Monday.

Adilabad II town Inspector Potharam Srinivas said that the accused Adepu Srinivas alias Srinu and Patle Krishna were residents of Thatiguda Colony in Adilabad town. The two were held when they were in moving suspiciously in the locality following a reliable tip-off.

On being interrogated, the duo confessed to burgling to lead lavish lifestyle. They admitted that they had threatened to kill a woman of Thatiguda before decamping with gold ornaments and cash Rs 35,000 on February 8 last.

They revealed that they had spent the cash and some ornaments and hid the remaining ornaments at the residence of Srinivas.

The inspector stated that the accused had committed the offence for the first time and indulged in the crime when they found the woman alone. He commended head constable Siraz Khan and constables P Gangadhar, Jakir Ali, Rajeshwar, Gopal and Vijay for helping in tracing the burglars.

A case has been registered.

