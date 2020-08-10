Two burglars arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: Two burglars who made away with expensive mobile phones after breaking into a shop at Uppal were nabbed by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (East) on Monday.

The suspects were identified as Fayazullah Khan of Bahadurpura (38) and Syed Mahmood Ali (42) of Moin Bagh. The police recovered 60 mobiles phones and a bike from them.

Police said the two broke into Touch Mobiles in Uppal after drilling a hole in the wall and decamped with 57 new phones. They were earlier involved in cases at Nampally, Charminar and Santoshnagar wherein they diverted the attention of auto-rickshaw drivers and fled with their mobile phones. They were handed over to the Charminar police for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .