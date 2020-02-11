Burglars who stole from Nizam’s Museum convicted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:25 pm 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: Two burglars involved in the sensational Nizam jewelry theft case from the Nizam’s Museum in Purani Haveli were found guilty and convicted by a local court here on Tuesday. The court sentenced both the persons to two years of imprisonment.

The two, Mohammed Mubeen (24) and Mohammed Ghouse Pasha (23), were arrested by the Commissioner’s Task Force (South) team following the theft in September 2018. The duo had sneaked into the Museum and took away a diamond and ruby studded tiffin box, gold cup and saucer with precious stones and gold tea spoon belonging to the seventh Nizam, Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan.

After the arrest, the Mirchowk police got them remanded and filed the charge-sheet. The court after hearing the case convicted Mubeen and Ghouse Pasha to two years of imprisonment.

2 years of imprisonment awarded to both the offenders in the sensational Nizam museum theft case . The case was detected by Hyd police in a record time and we proved the charge in the court of law and secured conviction. Public support was a major contribution in this detection — Anjani Kumar, IPS (@CPHydCity) February 11, 2020

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar tweeted after the court’s judgement, stating that the case was detected by the Hyderabad police in a record time and that they proved the charge in the court of law and secured conviction.

“Public support was a major contribution to this detection,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .