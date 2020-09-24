Two burglars held in Ramagundam, items worth Rs 3.3 lakh seized

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Peddapalli: Ramagundam police detained two burglars and seized Rs 3.13 lakh worth gold and silver ornaments from them.

Producing the accused before media persons at the police headquarters, Godavarikhani on Thursday, Additional DCP N Ashok Kumar explained the modus operandi of the burglars.

Based on reliable information, Mancherial CCS police along with Ramakrishnapur police conducted vehicle checking at Singareni area hospital crossroads of Ramakrishnapur at around 8 am on Thursday.

They found a youth Takem Ramu moving under suspicious circumstances on a bike. After seeing police, Ramu tried to flee from the spot by parking the vehicle on the road side, but in vain.

Police found 105 tulas of gold and 400 grams of silver ornaments in a bag being carried by Ramu. On questioning, Ramu confessed the crime of burglary and informed that he was taking stolen gold and silver ornaments to sell.

A native of Mandamarri, Ramu used to identify locked houses in the day time and commit crime in the night.

He committed 30 crimes in Mandamarri, Mancherial, Bhupalapalli, Kagaznagar, Bellapammpalli, Jaipur, Karimangar, Hanmakonda and other areas.

Based on information given by him, another person Murimuri Ranjith was also arrested. Besides gold and silver ornaments, 24,000 net cash, a bike were also seized from them.

