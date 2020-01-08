Two buses collide; RTC driver killed, 50 injured in Nalgonda

By | Published: 7:30 pm 7:51 pm

Nalgonda: An APSRTC driver was killed while about 50 persons of which 30 Ayyappa devotees belonging to Dindi in Nalgonda district were injured in a road accident involving two buses collided each other that took place at Kasimpentla in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday. The injured including 20 passengers of RTC bus and 30 Ayyappa devotees travelling in private bus, were rushed to Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati by an ambulance. The deceased APSRTC driver was identified as Ramesh who was killed on the spot.

According to sources, the accident took place when a private bus engaged by Ayyappa devotees, who were returning from Sabarimala, collided with an APSRTC bus, which was coming in the opposite direction, at Kasimpentla on Puthalapattu-Naidupeta main road in Chittoor district. The Ayyappa devotees were returning to their native place Dindi from Sabarimala after having darshan at Ayyappa Swamy temple. Local BJP leader Krishna and correspondent of a private school Sripathi Rao was among the injured persons. After receiving information, the family members of the victims from Dindi rushed to Tirupati.

