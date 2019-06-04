Two cabbies arrested for robbing woman passenger in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police arrested two cab drivers, both brothers, on charges of robbing a woman passenger on Monday. Cash and gold ornaments were recovered from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Sumith Kumar Sharma and Shubam Kumar Sharma, both residents of Panduranga Nagar in Attapur.

According to the RGIA police, early on May 25, the duo robbed a passenger Varshitha Reddy after dropping her at the airport. At the time of bill payment, when she requested them to wait for some time to get the change, they picked up an argument. They robbed her mobile phone and bag which had valuables, and fled the spot.

Based on her complaint, a case was booked and the two were arrested. They were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

