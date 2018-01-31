Two cars gutted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:54 pm 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: Two cars went up in flames in separate incidents in the city on Wednesday disrupting traffic movement for a while. No casualties were reported.

A brown Tata Indigo car driven by a private employee Murali, a resident of Tarnaka, caught fire near the Prakash Nagar Metro Rail station under Begumpet police station limits around 10:30 am. Soon after noticing the flames, Murali parked the car near a mall and got out of the vehicle. Even before he could react, flames engulfed the car. Shopkeepers in the locality brought water in buckets and tried to put out the flames.

However, the fierce flames refused to die down, following which a fire tender from Sanathnagar fire station rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames.

Begumpet Sub-Inspector Gangula Shravan Kumar said flames came out from the air-conditioner when Murali, on his way to work, switched it on after reaching Prakash Nagar.

The incident disrupted traffic movement on the busy Rasoolpura- Begumpet stretch.

An hour before the Begumpet incident, a Maruti car was gutted a few metres away from the Sanathnagar fire station. The car driver, identified as Krishna, managed to get out of the vehicle as flames erupted from it and rushed to the fire station seeking help.

“We reached to the spot and doused the flames,” fire-fighter Narsing Rao said, adding that the car was partially damaged.

In yet another fire mishap, property worth over Rs 15 lakh was damaged after fire broke out in a tent godown in Rasoolpura. The police said an electrical short-circuit could have triggered the fire.

Watch Video: