Two caught organising cricket betting in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team on Sunday caught two persons for their alleged involvement in organising cricket betting.

Those caught were identified as Prem Singh (34) of Asifnagar and Akash Singh (20) of Dhoolpet. The sleuths seized Rs 35,000 cash, a laptop and eight mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tipoff, the team raided a house at Rahimpura in Mangalhat and caught the duo.

“They were accepting cricket betting amount from punters directly and indirectly over phone,” DCP Task Force P Radha Kishan Rao said. The accused persons were handed over to the Mangalhat police station for further action.