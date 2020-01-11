Two caught selling Chinese manja

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team caught two persons on charge of selling Chinese manja in the city and seized material worth Rs 2.89 lakh. Chandrapal Singh (36) and Mohd Basheer (36) of Rein Bazaar were selling nylon Chinese manja at their shops in Mangalhat and Rein Bazaar. The suspects, along with the seized materials, were handed over to Mangalhat and Rein Bazaar SHOs for further action.

