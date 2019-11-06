Two caught with nearly Rs 50 lakh cash in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons, who were carrying unaccounted cash of Rs 49.51 lakh, were detained by the Railway Protection Force at Kachiguda railway station on Wednesday. The duo was carrying the cash in a trolley bag, which was noticed by RPF personnel during the baggage scanning check, and was detained at the station’s main entrance.

According to a press release, the two were proceeding to Kozhikode-bound Train No. 17606. During the inquiry, they failed to produce documents related to the cash and said they got the money from selling beetle nuts in Hyderguda.

The cash was in Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 denominations. The duo was handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP), which registered a case and sent the cash to the Income Tax department.

