Two chain snatchers caught in Balapur

Hyderabad: The Balapur police arrested two chain snatchers and recovered cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh from them here on Saturday.

The arrested persons were Mohd Dasthagir, 40, and Khaja Sajiuddin, 42, both auto-rickshaw drivers from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Pahadishareef. The duo used to do a recce in residential colonies to identify women wearing valuables walking alone in the streets and attacked them.

The criminals were recently involved in a similar case in Balapur. Both were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

