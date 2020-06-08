Two Chhattisgarh policemen arrested for supplying ammunition to naxals

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Kothagudem: Two policemen were arrested on the charges of supplying ammunition to the Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh State on Monday.

According to the police, an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) Anand Jadav and a head constable Subhash Singh were found to have been supplying ammunition to the naxals through a material supply chain.

A nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up by Chhattisgarh police to crack the naxal material supply chain and four persons were already arrested in the case.

The arrested ASI and the head constable were being questioned by the SIT, informed Sukma Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha.

