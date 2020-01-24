Two children charred to death after house catches fire in Guwahati

By | Published: 9:42 am

Guwahati: Two children were charred to death in Guwahati’s Basisthapur area after their house caught fire on Thursday.

The incident took place at when a fire broke out at one Tushar Goswami’s residence near the BSNL office.

Two children — a seven-year-old Iban Goswami and his four-year-old brother Ishan Goswami were killed in the fire incident while they were playing on the first floor of the house. The parents of the children were not present in the house at the time of incident.

Locals alleged that the fire service personnel had reached the spot late and thus the fire could not be doused on time.