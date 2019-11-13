Two children dead after consuming pesticide unknowingly in Siddipet

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Siddipet: Two school-going children, who consumed pesticide unknowingly, died at Narsaipally village of Maddur Mandal in Siddipet district on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Tummala Bhaskar (12) and Kaliya Bunny (11). The parents of one of the deceased had placed a pesticide bottle on the floor, which they had used for spraying on crops. The two children, who returned from school and were in a playful mood, took the bottle and drank the pesticide.

An hour later, some villagers found the two boys in an unconscious state. They were rushed to Area Hospital Cheriyal where the doctors declared one of them brought dead. Bunny died midway while he was being shifted to Government Hospital, Siddipet following the advice of the doctors. The Maddur police have registered a case and inquiry is on.

