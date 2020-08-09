Two children drown in fish pond in Sangareddy

By | Published: 6:35 pm 6:44 pm

Sangareddy: Two children drowned in a fish pond in an agriculture field at Potlapally village of Jharsangam Mandal on Sunday. The victims were identified as Harshavardhan (10) and Vishalbabu (11).

The boys, residents of Potlapally, ventured into the agriculture field in a playful mood. Harshvardhan and Vishalbabu got into the pond unaware of the danger. Since they did not know swimming, they drowned. While searching for their kids who left their home very early on Sunday, the parents found their bodies floating in the pond. The parents were inconsolable on seeing the bodies. A pall of gloom descended on the village with the childrens death. Zaheerabad Rural police registered a case.

