Two children drown in Sangareddy

By | Published: 7:03 pm

Sangareddy/Medak: Three people, including two school going children, drowned in two separate incidents in Sangareddy and Medak districts on Monday. Two children, who were playing at the edge of a small tank, slipped into the water. Since neither of them knew swimming, the two died. The deceased were identified as Suresh (10) and Haricharan (11), who were studying 5th class in a local school. The bodies were fished out within an hour.

One feared drowned in Medak

In another incident, a 50-year-old man was feared drowned in Ghanpur Anicut in Medak district on Sunday late evening. Rathnam, a native of Damarcancha village of Ramayampet Mandal, was visiting Vana Durga Bhavani Temple, Edupayala, along with family members and relatives on Sunday. After prayers at the temple, they went for a bath in Ghanpur anicut. While everyone was enjoying the swim, Ratnam spent time taking photographs sitting on the bund.

When they came out, Rantanam got into the lake and disappeared in the water. His relatives said that Rantnam knew swimming well. The efforts of the divers to trace him proved futile until Monday evening. The Papannapet police said they will continue the search operation on Tuesday.

