Two children killed in seperate accidents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: Two children died in separate accidents in the city on Friday evening.

In one incident, a five-year-old girl died after a wall fell on her on Friday. Anusha Reddy, a kindergarten student from Kothur village in Maheshwaram had gone to the house of her grand-mother at Shamshabad on Friday. While she was playing on the terrace, she went near the parapet wall. A portion of the wall had become loose due to the rains and fell on the child. Anusha sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where she died at night, the RGI Airport police said.

In the other incident, at Abdullapurmet, a nine-year-old boy died of snake bite. K Karthik, who was a Class II student in a private school in Anjipur in Abdullapurmet was playing when he was bitten by the snake. He was rushed to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered by the police who are investigating.

