Two children meet watery grave in Warangal Rural

By | Published: 6:12 pm

Warangal Rural: Two children met with a watery grave at Kapula Kanaparthy village in Sangem Mandal in the district on Monday as they drowned in the Paya Lake while bathing in it after playing ‘Holi’. The deceased were identified as Davud Rakesh (8), son of Maraiah, and Kandakatla Yashwanth (16), son of Mastan. While three boys drowned in the lake, another boy Barla Raj Kumar was rescued by the locals.

According to the Sangem Sub-Inspector N Suresh, the incident took place at around 11:00 am when four friends went to the lake to take bath. While they were playing in the water, Rakesh, Yashwanth and Raj Kumar slipped into the water and were unable to swim back to the bund. Another boy present with them, Sadaran Rakesh shouted for help. The villagers came and pulled out Raj Kumar who has already gone unconscious. But he was revived and rushed to the nearby hospital. The other two could not be rescued in time. Parvathagiri Inspector Kishan visited the spot. The bodies have been retrieved and shifted to MGM hospital for postmortem.

