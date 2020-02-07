Two Chinese nationals admitted to hospital in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Two Chinese nationals have been admitted to the isolation ward of the State-run Gandhi hospital here as a precautionary measure after they approached it to be tested for presence of novel coronavirus (nCoV), health officials said.

The two Chinese nationals, who have been working in Telangana for several years now, returned from their country last month, and they approached health authorities for nCoV test though they did not show any symptoms, officials said.

They were admitted to the isolation ward at the State-run Gandhi hospital as a precautionary measure, pending outcome of their nCoV test, they added.

