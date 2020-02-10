Two CoBRA jawans, one Maoist killed in exchange of fire in Chhattisgarh

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Kothagudem: Two jawans of Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) CoBRA were killed along with a Maoist in an exchange of fire with Maoists in the forests of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

According to the police sources, the incident took place under the limits of Pamedu police station at Irapalli when the personnel of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 204 battalion ventured out on search operations.

The Maoists hiding in the forest ambushed and fired at the security personnel, who retaliated by opening fire, Deputy Inspector General of Police in South Bastar Range of Chhattisgarh Sundarraj Patilingam told the reporters.

In the gun battle two jawans have lost their lives and a Deputy Commandant suffered bullet injury in his stomach. Another jawan also suffered bullet injury in his hand in the incident.

The incident occurred on the border of Bijapur and Sukma in Bastar division close to Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana.

The deceased jawans were identified as Vikas and Punanand Singh while the injured officer was identified as Prashant Kumar. The security forces recovered the dead body of a Maoist along with firearm at the incident spot.

In another incident at Minapa area in Sukma district, the personnel of CRPF 150th Battalion have spotted an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists and destroyed it. The IED was weighed around five kilograms and could have caused great loss if exploded, the police said.

Seven naxals surrender in Bijapur

Seven Maoists including one LGS Commander and two LOS deputy Commanders, all carrying a cash reward of Rs 9 lakh on their heads, surrendered to the Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel and CRPF DG Komal Singh in Bijapur district on Monday.

Mirtur LGS Commandar Amit Lakam carrying Rs 3 lakh reward, Madakam Shankar and Oyam Motu, who has also a reward of Rs 3 lakh each, Madakam Bhima, Madakamyoga, Mohan, Thamo Hunda were the naxals surrendered to the police. They all have carried out many major acts of violence in Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma districts.

