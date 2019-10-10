Two commit suicide in different incidents in Nalgonda

By | Published: 6:08 pm

Nalgonda: Two persons committed suicide in different incidents in Shaligowraram mandal in the district on Thursday.

At Ambaripet village in the mandal, a youth K Tirumala Chary (27) committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in the wee hours of Thursday. According to the police, Chary committed suicide due to family problems.

In another incident, a farmer, P Butchaiah, committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Thakkelapahad village in Shaligowraram mandal due to financial problems. He resorted to the extreme step at his agricultural field on Thursday morning. Other farmers found him dead at the agricultural field and informed the police.

Shalighowraram police rushed to the spots and shifted the bodies to Government hospital at Nakrekal for post-mortem.

