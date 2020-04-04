Two corona victims of Kothagudem discharged

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Kothagudem: A female student returned from Italy, who was the first person in Kothagudem district tested positive for coronavirus, and Kothagudem DSP’s son who was tested positive for the virus after his return from London, were discharged after recovering from Coivd-19 on Saturday, said the District Collector MV Reddy.

In a statement here, the Collector said the student, who was treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, was discharged as she recovered fully and was discharged from hospital on Saturday.

According to a health bulletin, there were 220 persons with foreign travel history and 111 quarantined at home and 106 have completed 28-day quarantine period. 52 persons, including 10 Markaz returnees, were at Manuguru quarantine centre and nine persons at other hospitals.

Similarly, in Khammam, there were 571 persons with foreign travel history were quarantined at home and hospitals. As many as 1,094 persons were screened by Saturday at isolation ward at District General Hospital and Mamatha Hospital. Of the 139 sample collected, 111 tested negative and results of 28 samples awaited.

