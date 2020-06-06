Two COVID-19 positive cases were reported in erstwhile Nalgonda district

By | Published: 3:18 pm

A youth, who was native of Dandempally village in Nalgonda mandal tested positive for COVID-19 when he voluntarily went for a test at a hospital in Hyderabad. He was residing in Hyderabad and came to his native place on June 2. After attending a function at his house, he returned to Hyderabad on June 4. He went to a hospital there himself for COVID test after suffering from cold and cough.

The officials of the health department visited Dandempally and are making efforts to trace his contacts and identify the persons who attended the function held at his house.

Another COVID-19 positive case was reported in Choutuppal municipality of Yadadri-Bhongir district. A person from the town, who celebrated Ramzan festival at his son’s house in Abamberpet at Hyderabad and returned to his native place five days before, was tested positive for corona.

As he was suffering from the fever for the last three days, samples collected from him by the medical staff was sent to Gandhi hospital at Hyderabad for Corona test. With result of the test turning positive for the virus, he has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. About 25 persons residing in the area have been kept under home quarantine. The officials also closed down a medical shop, from which the Corona positive person purchased medicines.

Choutuppal Municipal Chairperson Venreddy Raju was also visited the colony where the house of Corona positive person was located and asked the people to follow precautionary measures. Disinfectant measures would also be taken up in the surrounding areas of the house of the corona positive patient, he added.

